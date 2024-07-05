Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Russia Sentences US Citizen Robert Woodland to 12.5 Years for Drug Trafficking

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

Robert Woodland, a Russia-born US national, was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison by a Moscow court on Thursday for drug trafficking charges. Woodland was apprehended by Russian authorities in early January while attempting to deposit mephedrone at a dead drop—a method used for clandestine transfers without direct contact.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Prosecutors revealed that Woodland had transported a significant quantity of the narcotic from a pickup point to an apartment in Moscow with intentions to distribute it illegally. This modus operandi is commonly associated with drug trafficking activities on the darknet, where couriers often bear the legal consequences while suppliers remain anonymous.

During a subsequent search of Woodland’s Moscow residence, law enforcement discovered over 46 grams of mephedrone, considered a substantial amount under Russian law.

The court deemed this amount “exceptionally large,” leading to a conviction under laws that prescribe a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison. The prosecution sought a 12-year sentence, but the court imposed 12 and a half years, a decision Woodland’s legal team intends to appeal.

Following his arrest, the US State Department denounced Woodland’s detention as wrongful, citing his American citizenship and promising efforts to secure his release. Besides holding US nationality, Woodland also possesses Russian citizenship, having been born in Russia’s Perm Region in 1991 as Roman Romanov. He was adopted by American parents at a young age and returned to Russia in 2020 in search of his biological roots, eventually meeting his birth mother on a Russian television program.

Woodland’s return to Russia and his personal story garnered media attention, where he shared details alleging that he had been sold by an orphanage to his adoptive parents for a bribe.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Israeli soldier killed in mall knife attack (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
Next article
Biden Acknowledges Need for More Rest, Less Work, Reports NYT
Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Turn left at the next intersection: Why the US needs a viable third party by Donald Earl Collins

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The past few months of student protests against Israel’s...

Can Senegal’s Faye play peacemaker and help a splintered divided ECOWAS?

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Nearly a year ago, West Africa seemed alarmingly on...

Israeli Delegation to Resume Talks with Hamas, White House Supports Negotiations

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Joe...

DRC tribunal sentences 25 soldiers to death for ‘fleeing the enemy’

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Twenty-five soldiers accused of fleeing fighting against M23 rebels...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Turn left at the next intersection: Why the US needs a viable third party by Donald Earl Collins

Globalism 0
The past few months of student protests against Israel’s...

Can Senegal’s Faye play peacemaker and help a splintered divided ECOWAS?

Democracy Africa 0
Nearly a year ago, West Africa seemed alarmingly on...

Israeli Delegation to Resume Talks with Hamas, White House Supports Negotiations

Geopolitics 0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Joe...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Turn left at the next intersection: Why the US needs a...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?