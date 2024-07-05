Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Putin Asserts Russia’s Stance on Ukraine Crisis Amid SCO Summit

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, attributing the crisis to what he described as aggressive policies by the United States and its allies. Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Putin emphasized that Russia has consistently advocated for diplomatic solutions to the conflict.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Putin reiterated Moscow’s position that the Ukraine crisis stemmed from Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO and its internal conflict involving the people of Donbass. He lamented that Russia’s proposals for resolving the issue had been disregarded or rejected by Kiev and its supporters.

Despite Russia’s efforts, including a recent peace plan aimed at halting hostilities and initiating negotiations, Putin noted that these initiatives were turned down by Ukraine and its Western backers. He highlighted his previous offer to implement a ceasefire contingent on Ukraine withdrawing troops from disputed territories, renouncing NATO membership ambitions, and undertaking demilitarization and “denazification” efforts.

While Kiev and its allies insisted on restoring Ukraine to its 1991 borders, Putin indicated that Russia’s proposal remains open for consideration. He pointed out that earlier offers from Russia had led to the integration of Kherson and Zaporozhye into Russian territory following local referendums in 2022.

Putin concluded by asserting that further negotiations on the status of these regions were no longer on the table, given their integration into Russia. He urged Ukrainian leadership to reflect on Moscow’s proposals for achieving stability and peace in the region.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
EuroChem Founder Predicts Dollar Decline Due to US Sanctions
Next article
“NATO Worries Over French Withdrawal Amid National Rally’s Rise”
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Turn left at the next intersection: Why the US needs a viable third party by Donald Earl Collins

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The past few months of student protests against Israel’s...

Can Senegal’s Faye play peacemaker and help a splintered divided ECOWAS?

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Nearly a year ago, West Africa seemed alarmingly on...

Israeli Delegation to Resume Talks with Hamas, White House Supports Negotiations

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Joe...

DRC tribunal sentences 25 soldiers to death for ‘fleeing the enemy’

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Twenty-five soldiers accused of fleeing fighting against M23 rebels...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Turn left at the next intersection: Why the US needs a viable third party by Donald Earl Collins

Globalism 0
The past few months of student protests against Israel’s...

Can Senegal’s Faye play peacemaker and help a splintered divided ECOWAS?

Democracy Africa 0
Nearly a year ago, West Africa seemed alarmingly on...

Israeli Delegation to Resume Talks with Hamas, White House Supports Negotiations

Geopolitics 0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Joe...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Turn left at the next intersection: Why the US needs a...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?