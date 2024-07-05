Menu
Portable cries out over debt, says he was duped in America

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Street pop artist, Portable, has opened up about the amount of debt he is in after being duped by tour promoters in America.

The controversial artist posted a video claiming that he intended to travel to America but was turned down six times at her embassy. He claims that he was blamed for his poor English skills.

Speaking further, he stated that he was paid N3.6 million for the event and that many people had purchased tickets, but he was unable to attend because he was not granted a visa.

Further explaining, Potable stated that the performance promoters asked him to pay more than double what he received. They requested him to pay more than N20million but he has paid N18 million so far.(www.naija247news.com)

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

