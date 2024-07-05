Only 1.3% of Nigerian Informal Businesses Earn Over ₦2.5 Million Monthly Profit: Report

A new report reveals that only 1.3% of Nigerian informal businesses achieve monthly profits exceeding ₦2.5 million. According to the Informal Economy Report 2024 by Moniepoint, while these unregistered businesses contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP, their actual profits are much lower than their revenue figures suggest.

Launched on Friday in Abuja, the report highlights that 72.3% of informal businesses generate over ₦1 million in monthly revenue. Despite this, most of these businesses make less than ₦250,000 in profit each month.

The report also states that informal businesses contribute over half of Nigeria’s GDP. Retail and General Trade lead the informal economy, making up 24% of all businesses, followed by sectors such as Food & Drinks, Fashion and Beauty, and Agriculture, which together account for 58.6% of informal businesses in Nigeria.

A significant portion of the income for these businesses (68.2%) is spent on feeding and family expenses, while 29.7% is reinvested into the business. Access to credit remains a challenge, with 70.1% of businesses having accessed credit primarily from friends and family (70.7%), loan apps/platforms (15.1%), and traditional banks (12.2%).

Contrary to the belief that informal businesses evade taxes, the report shows that nearly 90% pay some form of tax, mainly market levies, with 65.1% paying these levies regularly, underscoring their contribution to national revenue.