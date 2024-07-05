NCAA Suspends Ten Licences of Private Jet Operators

July 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has suspended the Permit for Non-Commercial Flights, PNCF, of 10 private jet operators.

The operators, including Azikel Dredging Nigeria Ltd, Bli-Aviation Safety Services, Ferry Aviation Developments Ltd, Matrix Energy Ltd, Marrietta Management Services Ltd, Worldwide Skypaths Services, Mattini Airline Services Ltd, Aero Lead Ltd, Sky Bird Air Ltd and Ezuma Jets Ltd, were said to have violated regulations prohibiting the use of aircraft for commercial purposes.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, said in a statement that the agency had directed all PNCF holders to undergo a mandatory re-evaluation process, yet some PNCF operators failed to comply, leading to their suspension.

Achimugu also informed the public that engaging PNCF holders for commercial purposes was illegal, warning that it would not hesitate to take enforcement actions against any PNCF holder found guilty of such violations.

According to him, the suspension follows the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, Part 18.3.4, which explicitly forbids PNCF holders from using their aircraft for the carriage of passengers, cargo, or mail for hire or reward.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 18.3.4 forbids holders of PNCF from using their aircraft for CARRIAGE OF PASSENGERS, CARGO or MAIL for HIRE or REWARD (commercial operation or charter services).

“As a result of flagrant disregard of this rule, the NCAA had earlier directed all holders of PNCF to undergo a re-evaluation, which should have been concluded by the 19th of April 2024.

“To this end, the NCAA has suspended the permit for non commercial flights of Azikel Dredging Nigeria Ltd, Bli-Aviation Safety Services, Ferry Aviation Developments Ltd, Matrix Energy Ltd, Marrietta Management Services Ltd, Worldwide Skypaths Services, Mattini Airline Services Ltd, Aero Lead Ltd, Sky Bird Air Ltd and Ezuma Jets Ltd.

“The public is hereby notified that it is illegal to engage PNCF holders for commercial purposes. The NCAA will not hesitate to initiate enforcement actions against any PNCF holder found guilty of illegal operations. Furthermore, NCAA officials have been deployed to General Aviation Terminals, GAT, and private wings of the airports to monitor activities of the PNCF holders.”(www.naija247news.com).