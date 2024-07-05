Naira depreciates to N1,535/$ in parallel market

July 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira on Thursday depreciated in the parallel market to N1,535 per dollar from N1,520 per dollar on Wednesday.

The local currency also depreciated to N1,520.24 per dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM fell to N1,520.24 per dollar from N1,512.61 per dollar on Wednesday, indicating N7.63 depreciation for the naira.

The volume of dollars traded (turnover) in the market rose by 51 percent to $173.51 million from $114.91 million traded on Wednesday.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates widened to N14.76 per dollar from N7.39 per dollar on Wednesday.(www.naija247news.com).