Economy

Militia Attack on Chinese Mining Site in Congo Kills Eight

By: By Naija247news

Date:

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo/BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) – Militia fighters attacked a Chinese-linked mining site in northeastern Congo, killing six Chinese nationals and at least two Congolese soldiers, local officials reported on Thursday.

The attack occurred on Wednesday in Djugu territory, Ituri province, and was perpetrated by the CODECO militia, composed primarily of Lendu ethnic group fighters. The assault resulted in the deaths of six Chinese workers and two Congolese soldiers, while the attackers also killed a Congolese national and six militia fighters. The Chinese government condemned the attack and called for enhanced security for its citizens and enterprises in the DRC.

Details of the Attack
Djugu administrator Ruphin Mapela identified CODECO as responsible for the attack, which occurred at a gold mining site. The Red Cross and local officials confirmed that the victims were killed by gunfire and that their bodies were taken to Bunia.

Chinese Response
In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning condemned the attack and urged the DRC to pursue and punish the perpetrators. China is collaborating with DRC authorities to locate missing individuals and enhance security for its citizens.

Context and Impact
The mining concessions in eastern Congo often involve partnerships between private Chinese operators and local license holders. This attack highlights ongoing militia violence in the region, which is fueled by competition for land and mineral resources. CODECO has been implicated in numerous attacks, with the UN accusing the group of actions that may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Nigeria to Host Newly Formed Africa Energy Bank
“Tunisian Police Detain Presidential Candidate Alleging Money Laundering”
