Geopolitics

Keir Starmer Set to Replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, Exit Polls Suggest

By Naija247news

Date:

Labour leader Keir Starmer is on track to replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, according to Thursday evening’s exit polls.

The UK’s main opposition Labour Party appears poised for a landslide victory, ending 14 years of Conservative rule characterized by financial austerity, Brexit divisions, and various scandals.

10 Things to Know About Keir Starmer
Human Rights Lawyer: Starmer is a human rights lawyer who once called for the abolition of the British monarchy but later accepted a knighthood from Charles, then Prince of Wales.

Inspiration for Fictional Character: He was rumored to be the inspiration for a brooding heartthrob character in the Bridget Jones movies. Recently, he took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter.

Political Stance: At 61, Starmer is a social liberal and fiscal moderate, leading the UK’s Labour Party.

Parliamentary Career: He has been a Member of Parliament since 2015 and has led the opposition since 2020, making him the main rival to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Family Background: Starmer’s parents were staunch socialists, possibly naming him after Keir Hardie, a 19th-century Scottish trade unionist who founded the Labour Party.

Upbringing: He grew up in an affluent, conservative suburb of London.

Education: Starmer attended public school.

Mother’s Profession: His mother, Josephine, worked as a nurse in the National Health Service (NHS).

Early Political Involvement: He joined the Young Socialists, the Labour Party’s youth wing, at age 16.

Knighthood: In 2014, he was knighted for his contributions to criminal justice, earning the title Sir Keir.

