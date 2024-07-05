Keir Starmer Set to Replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, Exit Polls Suggest

Labour leader Keir Starmer is on track to replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, according to Thursday evening’s exit polls.

The UK’s main opposition Labour Party appears poised for a landslide victory, ending 14 years of Conservative rule characterized by financial austerity, Brexit divisions, and various scandals.

10 Things to Know About Keir Starmer

Human Rights Lawyer: Starmer is a human rights lawyer who once called for the abolition of the British monarchy but later accepted a knighthood from Charles, then Prince of Wales.

Inspiration for Fictional Character: He was rumored to be the inspiration for a brooding heartthrob character in the Bridget Jones movies. Recently, he took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter.

Political Stance: At 61, Starmer is a social liberal and fiscal moderate, leading the UK’s Labour Party.

Parliamentary Career: He has been a Member of Parliament since 2015 and has led the opposition since 2020, making him the main rival to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Family Background: Starmer’s parents were staunch socialists, possibly naming him after Keir Hardie, a 19th-century Scottish trade unionist who founded the Labour Party.

Upbringing: He grew up in an affluent, conservative suburb of London.

Education: Starmer attended public school.

Mother’s Profession: His mother, Josephine, worked as a nurse in the National Health Service (NHS).

Early Political Involvement: He joined the Young Socialists, the Labour Party’s youth wing, at age 16.

Knighthood: In 2014, he was knighted for his contributions to criminal justice, earning the title Sir Keir.

