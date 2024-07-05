Israeli Delegation to Resume Talks with Hamas, White House Supports Negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday that he has authorized a delegation to restart negotiations on a hostage release deal with Hamas, according to statements from their administrations.

A source within the Israeli negotiating team, speaking anonymously, expressed optimism about the prospects of reaching an agreement following a revised proposal from Hamas.

“The proposal put forward by Hamas includes a significant breakthrough,” the source stated.

The Israeli response to Hamas’ proposal, conveyed through mediators, marks a notable shift from previous interactions during the nearly nine-month Gaza conflict, where Israel had rejected Hamas’ conditions as unacceptable.

The head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency will lead the Israeli delegation for the talks, which Netanyahu is scheduled to discuss with his security cabinet later on Thursday.

In a statement, the White House welcomed Netanyahu’s decision, affirming that President Biden supports efforts by Israeli, Qatari, and Egyptian mediators to finalize the deal.

During their phone call, Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s stance that the Gaza conflict will only end when all its objectives are achieved, according to his office.

The Israeli negotiating team source noted, “There is a realistic chance of implementing a deal,” while cautioning about potential political obstacles that could derail progress.

Some far-right factions within Netanyahu’s coalition government have indicated they might withdraw if the conflict ends before Hamas is neutralized, potentially jeopardizing Netanyahu’s leadership.

Hamas’ flexibility in negotiations has been noted, with Palestinian officials suggesting a framework agreement could be within reach pending Israel’s approval.

The talks’ location for resumption was not disclosed, but previous efforts were mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry reported a toll of over 38,000 Palestinians killed and 87,445 wounded since the conflict began, although these figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

In response to the developments, a resident of Gaza, Youssef, expressed cautious hope for an end to the war, emphasizing the urgent need to halt further casualties and destruction.

Israeli military operations in Gaza have continued, with recent strikes targeting various areas, resulting in casualties and damage, as both sides maintain their positions amid ongoing mediation efforts.