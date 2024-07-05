”I don’t rely on anyone in the industry – Ruth Kadiri

July 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress and producer Ruth Kadiri has disclosed that she doesn’t depend on people in the industry and won’t be disturbed if they don’t assist her.

The director made this statement in a post on her verified Instagram profile, where she also shared her goal of revolutionizing Nigeria’s film industry.

Ruth Kadiri feels that her creative spirit makes her stand out from the crowd, and she frequently considers what may happen to her brand if she were to lose the people who are supporting her works.

The actress claims that she is dedicated to building a strong brand that will guarantee that people will watch the movies she makes at their own discretion and without being coerced.

Ruth wrote said; “The way my brain functions!!!! I ask myself what would become of my BRAND if I had no promotional help from someone!!! Truthfully I don’t bank on anyone so when you choose not to offer help I’m really not bothered.

“I’ll change the pattern in Nigerian cinema, I promise you all! You’ll watch my movie not because someone begged you to watch it! But because you Trust ME! I’m here to build a brand of longevity that definitely doesn’t require constant begging!

“I Ruth Kadiri isn’t in a hurry don’t worry about that! Building a solid structure is all I’m about! So when you see that opening credit that has my eye on it! You know your money/data is never gonna be wasted.”(www.naija247news.com).