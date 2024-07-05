Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Gov. Ademola Adeleke Appoints New Commander for Osun Amotekun Corps

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has appointed retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adekunle Omoyele as the new Corps Commander of the Osun Amotekun Corps. Omoyele succeeds retired Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, the pioneer commander of the security outfit, whose tenure has ended.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a letter signed by Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, the Secretary to the State Government, Omoyele’s appointment is effective from Wednesday, July 3.

“In addition to your existing responsibility as the corps commander, Amotekun Security Network, you are expected to put to use the experience garnered during your remarkable years of active service,” the letter stated.

Omoyele retired from the Police Force in 2023 after 35 years of service. Before his new appointment, he served as the Special Adviser on Internal Security and Local Matters to the governor.

The Western Nigeria Security Network, known as the Amotekun Corps, was established by the South-West governors in 2020 to support other security agencies in combating crime in the region.

4o

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Europe is Quietly Debating a Nuclear Future Without the US
Next article
Military Leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to Hold First Joint Summit
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Labour Poised for Majority in UK Parliament: Potential Ministerial Appointments

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
With Labour projected to become the largest party in...

Keir Starmer Set to Replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, Exit Polls Suggest

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Labour leader Keir Starmer is on track to replace...

Military Leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to Hold First Joint Summit

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The military rulers of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger...

Europe is Quietly Debating a Nuclear Future Without the US

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
This article was a reporting collaboration between the newsrooms...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Labour Poised for Majority in UK Parliament: Potential Ministerial Appointments

Geopolitics 0
With Labour projected to become the largest party in...

Keir Starmer Set to Replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, Exit Polls Suggest

Geopolitics 0
Labour leader Keir Starmer is on track to replace...

Military Leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to Hold First Joint Summit

Democracy Africa 0
The military rulers of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Labour Poised for Majority in UK Parliament: Potential Ministerial Appointments

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?