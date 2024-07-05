Gov. Ademola Adeleke Appoints New Commander for Osun Amotekun Corps

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has appointed retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adekunle Omoyele as the new Corps Commander of the Osun Amotekun Corps. Omoyele succeeds retired Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, the pioneer commander of the security outfit, whose tenure has ended.

According to a letter signed by Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, the Secretary to the State Government, Omoyele’s appointment is effective from Wednesday, July 3.

“In addition to your existing responsibility as the corps commander, Amotekun Security Network, you are expected to put to use the experience garnered during your remarkable years of active service,” the letter stated.

Omoyele retired from the Police Force in 2023 after 35 years of service. Before his new appointment, he served as the Special Adviser on Internal Security and Local Matters to the governor.

The Western Nigeria Security Network, known as the Amotekun Corps, was established by the South-West governors in 2020 to support other security agencies in combating crime in the region.

