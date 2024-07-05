Ghana’s Vice-President Picks Energy Minister as Running Mate for December Election

ACCRA, July 4 (Reuters) – Ghana’s Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has selected Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate for the upcoming presidential election in December.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Nana Akufo-Addo will step down in January 2025 after his constitutionally limited eight-year term. Bawumia’s choice of Prempeh, a Christian from the Asante region, reflects a tradition of selecting running mates from diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds to promote unity and broaden voter appeal.

Bawumia, an economist and former central banker, aims to challenge former President John Dramani Mahama, who is seeking a return to power. Prempeh, a lawmaker and royal from the Asante tribe, previously served as education minister and currently oversees the energy ministry.

Bawumia is the first Muslim to lead a major party in Ghana since 1992 and the first non-Akan leader of the NPP. His selection of Prempeh aims to invigorate the party in the Asante region amidst growing discontent over limited opportunities for party loyalists.