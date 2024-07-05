Menu
Geopolitics

Explainer: France’s political alliances and their election pledges

By: By Naija247news

Date:

French Parties Scramble to Form Alliances as Election Approaches

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) – France’s political landscape is being reshaped into three large blocs following President Emmanuel Macron’s surprise decision to call a parliamentary election. Here is an overview of the campaign pledges made by the main parties ahead of the July 7 second voting round:

Far-Right National Rally

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is expected to win the most seats in the National Assembly but may not achieve an absolute majority. The party has allied with Eric Ciotti, former leader of the conservative Republicans. Their pledges include:

• Economic Measures:
• Tax cuts on gas, petrol, and oil to support household spending.
• Reversing Macron’s increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64, but not lowering it further due to budget constraints.
• Exiting the joint EU electricity market to reduce power prices.
• Public Services and Crime:
• Improving public health access in rural areas.
• Toughening sanctions for drug crimes and violence against police.
• Cutting welfare benefits for families of adolescent serial offenders.
• Immigration:
• Reducing immigration and tightening rules on expelling undocumented migrants.
• Making staying in France without a residence permit a criminal offense.

Left-Wing New Popular Front

The New Popular Front includes the Socialists, Greens, Communists, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s ‘France Unbowed’. Their pledges include:

• Economic Measures:
• Capping prices on essential goods like fuel and food.
• Raising the minimum wage to 1,600 euros net per month.
• Increasing public sector wages.
• Imposing a wealth tax and overhauling inheritance tax.
• Public Services and Environment:
• Halting new motorway construction projects.
• Implementing rules to reduce drinking water waste.
• Scrapping Macron’s pension reform and promoting a ‘right to retire’ at 60.
• European Policies:
• Ending ‘austerity’ under EU budget rules.
• Reforming Europe’s common farming policies.

Macron’s Centrist ‘Together’ Alliance

President Macron’s centrist alliance aims to counter political extremes. His pledges include:

• Economic Measures:
• Pausing the reform of unemployment insurance.
• Continuing pro-business policies to create jobs.
• Avoiding household tax hikes.
• Linking pensions to inflation to protect purchasing power.
• Public Services:
• Easing employer charges to facilitate wage increases for low-income workers.
• Creating affordable additional health insurance for those in need.
• Managing the budget deficit and avoiding excessive spending.
• Crime:
• Addressing juvenile criminality more firmly.

As the second voting round approaches, these alliances and pledges will shape the future political direction of France.

