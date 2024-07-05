Enugu State Governor Signs Landmark Bills to Boost Development

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has taken significant strides towards enhancing the state’s business environment and overall development by signing four crucial bills into law. The ceremony, held recently, underscored the state’s commitment to becoming a premier destination for investment, business, tourism, and living.

The bills signed into law include:

Enugu State Properties Protection Law: Aimed at curbing the activities of land grabbers and ensuring security of property investments in the state.

Enugu State Ranch Management Law: Designed to regulate grazing activities and promote modern livestock management practices, thereby fostering local and foreign investments in the livestock industry.

Enugu State Sports Development Fund Law: Geared towards revitalizing the sports sector to become a major driver of economic growth through talent development and infrastructure enhancement.

Enugu State Environmental and Climate Protection Law: Intended to strengthen environmental conservation efforts and mitigate the impacts of climate change in the state.

The signing ceremony was attended by dignitaries including the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Uchenna Ugwu, and other senior government officials. Governor Mbah emphasized that these laws would bring an end to issues like land-grabbing and unregulated grazing, aligning with the state’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business and ensuring sustainable development.

Addressing misconceptions about the Ranch Management Law, Governor Mbah clarified that its primary aim is to modernize cattle rearing practices and prevent conflicts between herders and farmers, rather than introducing contentious measures.

He also highlighted the significance of the Environmental and Climate Protection Law in safeguarding the state’s natural resources for future generations.

Governor Mbah praised the collaborative efforts between the executive and the legislature, emphasizing that such partnerships are vital for effective governance and the realization of development goals in Enugu State.

Speaker Ugwu echoed these sentiments, affirming the legislature’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance the welfare and prosperity of the people of Enugu State.