Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Ekiti urges farmer-herder harmony to ensure food security

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ekiti State Government has committed to proactive engagement with farmers and herders to prevent clashes, aiming to enhance food security in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, speaking on Thursday at a two-day training for the state Peace Committee for Farmers and Herders, state Project Implementation Unit and other stakeholders, said the state would do the right things to ensure crop farmers and herders co-existed peacefully.

The training on “Conflict, dialogue and resolution to promote social cohesion between crop farmers and livestock farmers,” was organised by the Ekiti State Coordinating Office of Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project, a World Bank project in Nigeria being implemented by the Federal Government and Ekiti State.

Stakeholders at the programme included traditional rulers, market men and women, crop farmers, livestock farmers under the aegis of Miyetti Allah, the leadership of the Fulani community, religious leaders and security agencies, comprising the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Service, Amotekun Corps, Ekiti Agro Rangers and Marshals, among others.

The state had recorded cases of destruction of farmlands by cattle and the attendant crop farmers and herders clashes in the past.

Boluwade said the state set up the peace committee primarily “to ensure peace in our localities. The aim is to ensure that we enjoy peace and tranquillity in our farmsteads. At the farmsteads, we have people rearing animals and people cultivating crops.

“In Nigeria, we have issues of herders and farmers clashes here and there. So, what we are trying to do in Ekiti is to be proactive and resolve it amicably, so that every sector will work on its own without impacting negatively on the other.

“If you are rearing your animals, rear them so that you would not become an endangered species or cause trouble within your community.

“The whole purpose is to promote food security. The training is about capacity building, getting exposure, sensitisation and also sending the message down to the real actors that things must be done in the right ways.

“You cannot leave your animals to go on the free range and destroy people’s farms. Those things are not welcome in the new Ekiti State that we are.”

He applauded Governor Biodun Oyebanji for the various efforts undertaken by the present administration to promote food security in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Olugbenga Odesanmi, lauded successive governments in Ekiti State, particularly the Oyebanji administration, for the various intervention projects in the livestock value chain.

Odesanmi said livestock farmers in the state should replicate the Promasidor Farms, Ikun Ekiti model, whereby hundreds of cattle are reared in a modern way and managed under hygienic conditions with no reported cases of herds of cattle grazing crop farms.

The Ekiti State Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr Adebola Alagbada, said the farmers-herders clash had a large share of blame for the present high prices of food items in the country.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG Increases Mining Rates, Decries Non-Remittance
Next article
Sophia Momodu FIres Back At Davido, FIles Counter Affidavit To Joint Custody
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

TikTok Executive Govind Sandhu Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer At 38

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. TikTok music executive, 38, disclosed that...

Sophia Momodu FIres Back At Davido, FIles Counter Affidavit To Joint Custody

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Sophia Momodu has filed her defence...

FG Increases Mining Rates, Decries Non-Remittance

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has increased the...

Nigeria Gets nod to Host African Energy Bank

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
L-R Permanent Secretary, Ministry of petroleum resources, Amb. Nicholas...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

TikTok Executive Govind Sandhu Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer At 38

Lifestyle News 0
July 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. TikTok music executive, 38, disclosed that...

Sophia Momodu FIres Back At Davido, FIles Counter Affidavit To Joint Custody

Lifestyle News 0
July 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Sophia Momodu has filed her defence...

FG Increases Mining Rates, Decries Non-Remittance

Nigeria 0
July 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has increased the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

TikTok Executive Govind Sandhu Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer At 38

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?