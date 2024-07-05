Disgraced Rishi Sunak quits with call for kindness, decency and tolerance

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) – Rishi Sunak announced on Friday that he would resign as Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader following a significant defeat to Keir Starmer’s Labour Party. He left office with an apology, a tribute to Britain, and a call to uphold “kindness, decency, and tolerance.”

This defeat ends a 14-year Conservative government marked by division, political instability, and recent economic challenges. Control of the world’s sixth-largest economy now shifts to centre-left Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.

“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change, and yours is the only judgment that matters,” Sunak said in a speech outside Downing Street. “I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”

Sunak acknowledged Starmer as a “decent public-spirited man” and wished him and his family the best during their transition.

Sunak’s conciliatory tone contrasted with his aggressive campaign strategy in the final weeks, where he warned that Starmer would raise taxes, damage the economy, and threaten national security.

During his 20 months as party leader, Sunak inherited an economy with soaring inflation and a Conservative reputation damaged by Boris Johnson’s messy exit and Liz Truss’s brief, chaotic leadership. He called an early election, hoping for improved economic data to narrow Labour’s lead, but his campaign faced missteps, leading to the worst result in the party’s history.

“I will step down as party leader, not immediately but once the formal arrangements for selecting my successor are in place,” Sunak said.

Sunak emphasized the importance of the Conservative Party rebuilding and effectively taking up its role in opposition. He praised the “peaceful and orderly manner” of the power transfer to Starmer, highlighting Britain’s stability and future.

Despite Sunak’s efforts, Conservative colleagues criticized his early election call, labeling his policies as “cautious” and “uninspiring.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Sunak, Britain’s first ethnic-minority prime minister, paid tribute to the electorate, noting how his grandparents’ journey to Britain allowed him to become Prime Minister and watch his daughters light Diwali candles at Downing Street.

“We must hold true to that idea of who we are. That vision of kindness, decency, and tolerance that has always been the British way. This is a difficult day at the end of a number of difficult days, but I leave this job honored to have been your Prime Minister.”