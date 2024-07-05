David Lammy Aiming to Reset UK, EU Relations to Address Gaza Conflict

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) – David Lammy has been appointed Britain’s new Foreign Secretary, pledging to reset relations with the European Union and push for a ceasefire in Gaza. He also aims to build ties with Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

The centre-left Labour Party secured a landslide victory in Thursday’s parliamentary election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule and promising significant changes for Britain.

While Labour’s initial priorities focus on domestic issues, Lammy faces a substantial list of international challenges. Labour has emphasized the importance of long-term peace and security in the Middle East, committing to recognize a Palestinian state as part of a renewed peace process aiming for a two-state solution.

Lammy, 51, has traveled extensively, particularly to the United States, working to build connections with Republicans. He previously described Trump as a “woman-hating, neo-Nazi sociopath” in Time magazine but has met with potential Trump cabinet candidates, including Mike Pompeo.

With strong ties to leading Democrats and a close friendship with former President Barack Obama, Lammy aims to maintain robust relations with the US. During a visit in May, he emphasized Labour’s commitment to work with the US “whatever the weather and whoever wins,” seeking common ground with Trump.

“I do not believe that he is arguing that the U.S. should abandon Europe. He wants Europeans to do more to ensure a better defended Europe,” Lammy said. “U.S. spending on European defence actually grew under President Trump, as did the defence spending of the wider alliance, during his tenure.”

Representing an inner-London constituency and the son of Guyanese immigrants, Lammy has long campaigned for social and racial justice. He supported Britain remaining in the EU during the 2016 referendum. While Labour promises to keep Britain outside the bloc, it aims to reset and deepen ties, including through a new UK-EU security pact.

Lammy has criticized Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s far-right National Rally (RN), as xenophobic and malevolent. Polls indicate her party may win the most seats in the French parliamentary election but fall short of an absolute majority.

“France is one of Britain’s closest allies and we will work with whoever is elected. It is a democracy and it is up to the French people who governs them,” Lammy said earlier this week. “We will wait to see what happens in the second round on July 7.”