Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Court vindicated my claim PDP didn’t conduct proper primary — Shaibu reacts to Ighodalo’s nullification

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

Former Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has welcomed a court ruling that invalidated the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship primary election, seeing it as a validation of his earlier claims regarding irregularities in the process. In an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Thursday, Shaibu expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating that it confirms his assertion that the primary was not conducted properly.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“I said it from day one that I have the authentic delegates and they voted for me on the day of the primary,” Shaibu told Vanguard over the phone. He likened the atmosphere at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium during the primary to a social event rather than a proper electoral process, emphasizing that many eligible voters were absent.

Shaibu further remarked, “With the court’s decision, I have been vindicated. This victory is for the Edo people, it is for democracy, and by the grace of God, we will take our state back from outsiders.”

The Federal High Court in Abuja had ruled that the PDP’s primary, which had resulted in the nomination of Asue Ighodalo as the party’s candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, did not comply with electoral laws, guidelines, and the party’s constitution. Justice Inyang Ekwo, delivering the judgment, noted discrepancies in the conduct of the election, including the exclusion of 381 delegates from voting, which contravened legal provisions.

Shaibu’s comments came after the court found that the evidence presented by the plaintiffs established their case against the defendants, pointing out that the processes leading to the election outcome were flawed.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“NATO Worries Over French Withdrawal Amid National Rally’s Rise”
Next article
DRC tribunal sentences 25 soldiers to death for ‘fleeing the enemy’
Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Turn left at the next intersection: Why the US needs a viable third party by Donald Earl Collins

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The past few months of student protests against Israel’s...

Can Senegal’s Faye play peacemaker and help a splintered divided ECOWAS?

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Nearly a year ago, West Africa seemed alarmingly on...

Israeli Delegation to Resume Talks with Hamas, White House Supports Negotiations

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Joe...

DRC tribunal sentences 25 soldiers to death for ‘fleeing the enemy’

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Twenty-five soldiers accused of fleeing fighting against M23 rebels...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Turn left at the next intersection: Why the US needs a viable third party by Donald Earl Collins

Globalism 0
The past few months of student protests against Israel’s...

Can Senegal’s Faye play peacemaker and help a splintered divided ECOWAS?

Democracy Africa 0
Nearly a year ago, West Africa seemed alarmingly on...

Israeli Delegation to Resume Talks with Hamas, White House Supports Negotiations

Geopolitics 0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Joe...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Turn left at the next intersection: Why the US needs a...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?