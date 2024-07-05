Court vindicated my claim PDP didn’t conduct proper primary — Shaibu reacts to Ighodalo’s nullification

Former Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has welcomed a court ruling that invalidated the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship primary election, seeing it as a validation of his earlier claims regarding irregularities in the process. In an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Thursday, Shaibu expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating that it confirms his assertion that the primary was not conducted properly.

“I said it from day one that I have the authentic delegates and they voted for me on the day of the primary,” Shaibu told Vanguard over the phone. He likened the atmosphere at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium during the primary to a social event rather than a proper electoral process, emphasizing that many eligible voters were absent.

Shaibu further remarked, “With the court’s decision, I have been vindicated. This victory is for the Edo people, it is for democracy, and by the grace of God, we will take our state back from outsiders.”

The Federal High Court in Abuja had ruled that the PDP’s primary, which had resulted in the nomination of Asue Ighodalo as the party’s candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, did not comply with electoral laws, guidelines, and the party’s constitution. Justice Inyang Ekwo, delivering the judgment, noted discrepancies in the conduct of the election, including the exclusion of 381 delegates from voting, which contravened legal provisions.

Shaibu’s comments came after the court found that the evidence presented by the plaintiffs established their case against the defendants, pointing out that the processes leading to the election outcome were flawed.