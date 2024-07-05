Menu
Biden Acknowledges Need for More Rest, Less Work, Reports NYT

By Naija247news

Date:

According to sources familiar with the matter, US President Joe Biden confessed to wanting more sleep and less strenuous work during a meeting with Democratic governors on Wednesday. The New York Times reported that Biden’s remarks aimed to reassure party leaders about his ability to manage his responsibilities effectively.

At the gathering, which included over 20 Democratic governors, Biden reiterated his commitment to staying in the race and asserted his determination to win reelection, as multiple media outlets have noted.

The NYT article disclosed that Biden expressed a preference for avoiding late-night engagements, aiming to conclude events by 8pm. His remarks allegedly included references to a recent medical checkup, as reported separately by Politico.

Concerns about Biden’s physical and mental fitness have surfaced within the Democratic establishment, exacerbated by criticisms following a contentious debate with Republican opponent Donald Trump. Biden’s campaign attributed his performance to fatigue from a demanding schedule prior to the debate.

Despite these challenges, Biden has faced calls from some major Democratic donors, such as Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, to step aside. Hastings described Biden’s debate performance as “disastrous” and advocated for a more vigorous candidate to challenge Trump in the upcoming election.

Reports suggest that numerous elected Democrats in Congress are contemplating signing an open letter urging Biden to suspend his campaign, citing concerns about his ability to lead effectively. Bloomberg first reported on this potential action, attributing it to an unnamed senior party official.

The situation underscores ongoing internal deliberations within the Democratic Party as Biden navigates efforts to secure his reelection bid amidst mounting scrutiny.

