Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

UPDATED-UNIBEN shut down indefinitely over students’ protest

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The authorities of the University of Benin on Thursday shut down academic activities in the institution indefinitely.

The university in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, attributed the decision to the refusal of the students of to shift grounds on their demands.

Recall that the students on Wednesday took to the streets, blocking the ever-busy Benin-Ore Highway to protest weeks of power outage on campus.

The students, who had two weeks until their first semester examination, said the situation was severely affecting their preparation.

The students also called for a downward review of transport fare by the UNIBEN shuttle service, which was increased with effect from July 1.

The university was thrown into a blackout by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) following the inability to reach agreement over contentious electricity billings.

The monthly bill was said to have jumped from about N80 million to between N200 and N280 million, forcing the university to resort to power generators as well as rationalisation of power on the two campuses and hostels.

When a NAN correspondent spoke with the protesting students amidst heavy rainfall, they were hellbent on continuing the rampage unless their demands are met.

But in the notice of closure made available to NAN, Ehanire described the students’ demand for 24-hour supply of electricity as unrealistic.

“Following the insistence of students of the University of Benin to shift grounds on their demands for twenty four hours supply of electricity and more, considered unrealistic by the University’s Senate, the University has shut down academic activities indefinitely.

“Students are to vacate the hostels immediately while all the relevant units of the University are to take note and comply.

“However, non teaching staff and staff on essential duties are not affected by the shut down,” said the university’s spokesperson.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JAMB uncovers 3,000 fake graduates who never went to a tertiary institution
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

JAMB uncovers 3,000 fake graduates who never went to a tertiary institution

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board...

Chevron Nigeria Wins Best Exhibitor Award at 2024 NOG Energy week

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of...

Customs impounds guns, drones, others at MMA

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Customs impounded another cache of arms...

Police arrest popular prankster Zfancy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

JAMB uncovers 3,000 fake graduates who never went to a tertiary institution

JAMB 0
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board...

Chevron Nigeria Wins Best Exhibitor Award at 2024 NOG Energy week

Business News 0
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of...

Customs impounds guns, drones, others at MMA

Nigeria 0
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Customs impounded another cache of arms...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

JAMB uncovers 3,000 fake graduates who never went to a tertiary...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?