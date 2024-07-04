Suspected Cultists Kill TASUED Student During Examination

July 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A final year student of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, Ahmed Ayinla Fabiyi has been killed by suspected cultists.

Fabiyi, a student of History and Diplomatic Studies Department, who was seated for his final paper, was dragged out of the examination hall by the cult group.

Naija247news gathered that the tragic event which occurred around 3 pm on Wednesday, just as the exam was about to commence, was a renewed cult clash between the Eiye and Aiye cult group.

According to a source, the gang disguised themselves as friends who came to surprise Fabiyi for his birthday, and “carried” him out of the hall under the pretence.

According to reports, the deceased student was a former students’ leader, under the aegis of Students Union Government (SUG) in the institution.

Confirming the incident, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Ayotunde Odubela, said the gang’s true intentions became apparent only when they began dragging Fabiyi towards a bushy area near the university’s technical workshop where they viciously beat and macheted him.

“The student was actually carried out of the examination hall as if they were celebrating because Wednesday was actually his birthday

“Everyone thought they were celebrating his birthday until he was dragged to the bushy part of the institution’s technical workshop and attacked.

“That was when the school security unit was contacted but by the time they would get to the place of the incident, he has been actually beaten and macheted. So, when they saw the security men coming, they dropped him and left.

“When the security men picked him up, they took him to the school medical center where he was immediately attended to and referred to the General Hospital Ijebu Ode, immediately.

“The General Hospital also referred him to Babcock University Teaching Hospital; unfortunately, he gave up the ghost before he got to the hospital,” she said.

Odubela added that the school has reported the incident to the police.

Spokesman of the Ogun State police, Omolola Odutola, said the command had begun an investigation and launched raids on suspected cultists’ hideouts in the area.(www.naija247news.com).