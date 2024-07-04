Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Closes Bullish, All Share Index Grows By 0.23%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed bullish as the All Share Index grew by 0.23% to close at 100,299.48 points from the previous close of 100,067.77 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 0.23% to close at N56.734 trillion from the previous close of N56.607 trillion, thereby adding N127 billion.

An aggregate of 342 million units of shares were traded in 7,592 deals, valued at N4.75 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities emerged as gainers against 19 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Cornerstone Insurance led other gainers with 9.57% growth to close at N2.29 from the previous close of N2.09.

RTBRISCOE, IMG and UPDCREIT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.37%, 9.24% and 9.00% respectively.

Percentage Losers

University Press led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N2.25 from the previous close of N2.50.

DAR COMMUNICATION and OMATEK among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 5.88% and 5.80% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 138 million units of its shares in 585 deals, valued at N1.4 billion.

Universal Insurance traded about 21 million units of its shares in 79 deals, valued at N8.6 million.

AIICO Insurance traded about 15 million units of its shares in 118 deals, valued at N15.6 million. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian oil regulator approves Eni, Equinor assets sale
Next article
Naira depreciates to N1, 520/$ in parallel market
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NOVA Bank Begins National Commercial Banking Operations

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. NOVA Bank Limited has commenced commercial...

Naira depreciates to N1, 520/$ in parallel market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira yesterday depreciated in the...

Nigerian oil regulator approves Eni, Equinor assets sale

David Okafor David Okafor -
Nigeria Approves Key Onshore Oil Asset Sales to...

South African Private Sector Activity Declines in June Amid Election Uncertainty

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s private sector...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NOVA Bank Begins National Commercial Banking Operations

Banks & Finance 0
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. NOVA Bank Limited has commenced commercial...

Naira depreciates to N1, 520/$ in parallel market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira yesterday depreciated in the...

Nigerian oil regulator approves Eni, Equinor assets sale

News Analysis 0
Nigeria Approves Key Onshore Oil Asset Sales to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NOVA Bank Begins National Commercial Banking Operations

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?