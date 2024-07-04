Stock Market Closes Bullish, All Share Index Grows By 0.23%

July 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed bullish as the All Share Index grew by 0.23% to close at 100,299.48 points from the previous close of 100,067.77 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 0.23% to close at N56.734 trillion from the previous close of N56.607 trillion, thereby adding N127 billion.

An aggregate of 342 million units of shares were traded in 7,592 deals, valued at N4.75 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities emerged as gainers against 19 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Cornerstone Insurance led other gainers with 9.57% growth to close at N2.29 from the previous close of N2.09.

RTBRISCOE, IMG and UPDCREIT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.37%, 9.24% and 9.00% respectively.

Percentage Losers

University Press led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N2.25 from the previous close of N2.50.

DAR COMMUNICATION and OMATEK among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 5.88% and 5.80% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 138 million units of its shares in 585 deals, valued at N1.4 billion.

Universal Insurance traded about 21 million units of its shares in 79 deals, valued at N8.6 million.

AIICO Insurance traded about 15 million units of its shares in 118 deals, valued at N15.6 million. (www.naija247news.com).