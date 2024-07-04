Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Singer Wizkid Celebrate Mother’s Posthumous Birthday

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Ayo Balogun, also known as Wizkid, has taken to social media in celebration of his mother’s posthumous birthday.

The singer expressed how much he missed his mum and how his life feels so unreal without her.

In a post on X on Thursday, the singer said nothing makes sense without his mother.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday love of my life! Miss you everyday. First one without you here feels unreal. Nothing makes sense without you mama! Life is empty without you. Continue to watch over us ! My heart is broken forever ! love you love love you MORAYO mi. Your smile is all a memory I will never forget. Your laugh! Your hugs and kisses. I miss you dearly!”

He further added saying, “And to everyone that has ever lost their mother/family members or anyone close dealing with the struggle everyday! God is real . And He will console and comfort you! PRAY!” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police Arrest Five Suspected Kidnappers In Abuja
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police Arrest Five Suspected Kidnappers In Abuja

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Police Command in...

NAF kills terrorists in aerial bombardment in Borno

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says...

Afreximbank Increases Authorised Capital to $25bn, Makes Board Changes

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4. 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Shareholders of the African Export-Import Bank...

NOVA Bank Begins National Commercial Banking Operations

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. NOVA Bank Limited has commenced commercial...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police Arrest Five Suspected Kidnappers In Abuja

CrimeWatch 0
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Police Command in...

NAF kills terrorists in aerial bombardment in Borno

Security News 0
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says...

Afreximbank Increases Authorised Capital to $25bn, Makes Board Changes

Business News 0
July 4. 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Shareholders of the African Export-Import Bank...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Police Arrest Five Suspected Kidnappers In Abuja

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?