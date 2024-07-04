Singer Wizkid Celebrate Mother’s Posthumous Birthday

July 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Ayo Balogun, also known as Wizkid, has taken to social media in celebration of his mother’s posthumous birthday.

The singer expressed how much he missed his mum and how his life feels so unreal without her.

In a post on X on Thursday, the singer said nothing makes sense without his mother.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday love of my life! Miss you everyday. First one without you here feels unreal. Nothing makes sense without you mama! Life is empty without you. Continue to watch over us ! My heart is broken forever ! love you love love you MORAYO mi. Your smile is all a memory I will never forget. Your laugh! Your hugs and kisses. I miss you dearly!”

He further added saying, “And to everyone that has ever lost their mother/family members or anyone close dealing with the struggle everyday! God is real . And He will console and comfort you! PRAY!” (www.naija247news.com).