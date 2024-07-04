Menu
Police Arrest Five Suspected Kidnappers In Abuja

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 4, 2024.

Operatives of the Police Command in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says Utako Divisional Headquarters have arrested five suspects over an alleged kidnapping in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, by SP Josephine Adeh, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer.

Adeh said that the suspects were arrested following an effort by the command to rid the nation’s capital of criminality.

She explained that the suspects were trailed and arrested at Gwagwa and Dei-Dei areas of Abuja between June 30 and July 3 during a two-day streak operation following credible intelligence.

Adeh added that the arrest of the suspects were in connection with the kidnap incident in Gwagwa on June 12, where a victim was kidnapped, and N12 million paid as ransom, yet two victims killed.

The FCT Police spokesperson said the suspects were responsible for several kidnappings and other heinous acts in the territory.

She said that four AK-47 rifles, a dane gun, two magazines and eight unexpended live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

The police spokesperson said the suspects had all confessed to the crime.

Adeh said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Mr Benneth Igweh had reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring the security and safety of residents.

She urged residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines to report suspicious activities on 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938 and 07057337653. (www.naija247news.com).

