Home Monetary & Fiscal Policy NairaDollar Exchange Rate Naira depreciates to N1, 520/$ in parallel market

Naira depreciates to N1, 520/$ in parallel market

By
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
-

July 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira yesterday depreciated in the parallel market to N1,520 per dollar from N1,515 per dollar on Tuesday.

Similarly, the Naira depreciated to N1,512.61 per dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM fell to N1,512.61 per dollar from N1,509.45 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating N3.16 depreciation for the naira.

The volume of dollars traded (turnover) in the market fell by 98.4 percent to $114.91 million from $213.31 million traded on Tuesday.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates widened to N7.39 per dollar from N5.55 per dollar on Tuesday.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous articleStock Market Closes Bullish, All Share Index Grows By 0.23%
Next articleNOVA Bank Begins National Commercial Banking Operations
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
https://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.
Twitter

RELATED ARTICLES

©
× How can I help you?