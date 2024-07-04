Menu
NAF kills terrorists in aerial bombardment in Borno

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, has eliminated several terrorists in an aerial bombardment in their hideouts in Borno.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Thursday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said that the hideouts located near Degbewa and Chinene in the Mandara mountains in the state were known terrorists’ hideout.

He said the air strikes became expedient after several days of aerial surveillance which revealed a consistent gathering of large number of terrorists in the area.

According to him, the location is also suspected to be sites for manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices and storage area.

”The terrorists were also observed to be loitering within the vicinity, clearly oblivious of what was to befall them, and probably confident that their location was safe and secured from any form of military bombardments.

”The air strikes were thus authourised with the aircraft bombarding the locations in several passes until majority of the terrorists were eliminated.

”Others observed fleeing the location were taken out using canons,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
