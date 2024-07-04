LASTMA Rescues Driver with Broken Legs in Lagos Truck Accident

July 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Thursday morning, rescued a truck driver, who broke his legs in a head-on collision between two loaded trucks.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, in a statement in Lagos added that two others were rescued with serious head injuries.

The statement was signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

He said that the rescued truck driver with broken legs and two others with serious head injuries was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to Giwa, the accident occurred at Ajegunle bus stop, heading towards Toll-gate, Sango, Lagos.

“The collision involved two loaded trucks transporting bottled Maltina (FKJ 240 XS) and floor tiles.

“Immediate investigations reveal that one of the trucks, driving against traffic at high speed, lost control due to brake failure and collided with the oncoming truck fully loaded with floor tiles.

“Despite ongoing government campaigns against driving against the upcoming vehicle (one-way) and stressing the importance of vehicle maintenance, particularly the braking system, drivers continue to violate the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018,” he said.

The special adviser urged all truck drivers and private car owners to avoid over speeding and to check the condition of their vehicles, especially during the rainy season, before driving within and outside the state.

He added that to ensure free vehicular movement around the accident scene, LASTMA officers called on the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA)’s Response Unit for immediate evacuation of the trucks.

Giwa, who emphasised the importance of safety while driving, expressed his sympathies to those injured in the accident.

He urged all motorists, including truck drivers, to refrain from over speeding during any journey within and outside Lagos.(www.naija247news.com).