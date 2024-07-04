Menu
JAMB

JAMB uncovers 3,000 fake graduates who never went to a tertiary institution

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has uncovered 3,000 fake graduates who never attended any tertiary institution.

JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, made this known during a meeting with the leadership of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State Universities.

The details of the meeting were contained in a report published in the board’s bulletin.

According to the bulletin, Oloyede said: “Some ‘graduates’ had never entered the four walls of a university owing to the endemic corruption in the system but the board had documented over 3,000 of such cases.

“Illegal admission of candidates into tertiary institutions in the country is an embarrassment and a disservice to the nation.”

The issue of illegal admissions has been of interest and concern to JAMB over the years.

Recall that in December 2023, the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education ordered JAMB to present a list of tertiary institutions that had conducted irregular and illegal admissions.

The examination body had earlier warned candidates to desist from accepting admissions offered by such institutions without full academic participation.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
