Health news

Cholera: Benue records 16 suspected cases, 4 deaths

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Indications have emerged that Benue state has recorded 16 suspected cases of cholera and four confirmed deaths.

The State Epidemiologist, Dr. Henry Ijabo who disclosed this while speaking to Journalists in Makurdi explained that the cases were recorded within 2024.

According to him the 16 cases were recorded in Agatu, Ado and Otukpo Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

He pointed out that the four deaths were recorded while investigation was still ongoing and were yet to be confirmed before the fatality.

He said: “They were not confirmed yet. The four died while we were still investigating. We had one suspected case in Agatu LGA some months ago, but we recorded one suspected case in Otukpo LGA and another nine in Ado LGA.”

Dr. Ijabo hinted that the state Ministry of Health was collaborating with the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and relevant stakeholders to check any incidents in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in the state and the entire state.

He emphasised that the state government was already supporting health facilities with all the drugs and required for treatment in the event of any outbreak particularly in areas that had already recorded cases in the past.

He appealed to people to always keep their environments clean, wash their hands frequently and desist from eating fruits without washing them properly and also treat or boil their water before drinking.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

