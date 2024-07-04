Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Chevron Nigeria Wins Best Exhibitor Award at 2024 NOG Energy week

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (“NNPCL”) and CNL – “NNPCL/CNL JV” – was on Wednesday July 3, 2024, recognized with the Best Exhibitor award at the 2024 edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week conferences and exhibition in Abuja.

The award presented by the Minister for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Dr. Heineken Lokpobiri was received by Chevron Nigeria’s Chairman and Managing Director, Jim Swartz during the NOG closing gala dinner hosted by NNPCL at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, and attended by dignitaries including government officials, regulators and captains of industry.

Jim Swartz appreciated the organizers of the event for the award and noted that Chevron remains committed to its partnership with Nigeria in ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient operations in and delivering affordable, reliable and ever cleaner energy supply that is critical to the development of the Nigerian economy.

He assured that the company remains committed to supporting the social and economic development of Nigeria and desires to grow its business in the country.

(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Customs impounds guns, drones, others at MMA
Next article
JAMB uncovers 3,000 fake graduates who never went to a tertiary institution
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

UPDATED-UNIBEN shut down indefinitely over students’ protest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The authorities of the University of...

JAMB uncovers 3,000 fake graduates who never went to a tertiary institution

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board...

Customs impounds guns, drones, others at MMA

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Customs impounded another cache of arms...

Police arrest popular prankster Zfancy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UPDATED-UNIBEN shut down indefinitely over students’ protest

Education 0
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The authorities of the University of...

JAMB uncovers 3,000 fake graduates who never went to a tertiary institution

JAMB 0
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board...

Customs impounds guns, drones, others at MMA

Nigeria 0
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Customs impounded another cache of arms...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

UPDATED-UNIBEN shut down indefinitely over students’ protest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?