Chevron Nigeria Wins Best Exhibitor Award at 2024 NOG Energy week

July 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (“NNPCL”) and CNL – “NNPCL/CNL JV” – was on Wednesday July 3, 2024, recognized with the Best Exhibitor award at the 2024 edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week conferences and exhibition in Abuja.

The award presented by the Minister for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Dr. Heineken Lokpobiri was received by Chevron Nigeria’s Chairman and Managing Director, Jim Swartz during the NOG closing gala dinner hosted by NNPCL at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, and attended by dignitaries including government officials, regulators and captains of industry.

Jim Swartz appreciated the organizers of the event for the award and noted that Chevron remains committed to its partnership with Nigeria in ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient operations in and delivering affordable, reliable and ever cleaner energy supply that is critical to the development of the Nigerian economy.

He assured that the company remains committed to supporting the social and economic development of Nigeria and desires to grow its business in the country.

