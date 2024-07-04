Chelsea Renews Interest in Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen

Premier League club Chelsea has reportedly reignited their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window. As the Blues aim to enhance their attacking options and secure a return to the Champions League next season, they’ve been linked with various forwards.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea remains in the market for a striker and has shown a strong interest in Osimhen. While initially unwilling to meet the €130 million release clause, Napoli has lowered their asking price to €100 million after struggling to find buyers for the Nigerian striker.

Chelsea may soon make another move for Osimhen, especially since their recent attempts to sign Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion have not materialized. The London club is seriously considering the Nigerian forward to strengthen their attack.

Reports indicate that Chelsea is willing to sign Osimhen if Napoli further reduces their asking price. “Chelsea have shown interest in a number of strikers, including Aston Villa’s Jhon Durán and Atlético Madrid’s Samu Omorodion. A move for Victor Osimhen has not been completely ruled out if Napoli’s asking price drops. Saudi Arabia is currently a more likely destination for Osimhen this summer, though,” The Telegraph reports.

The Blues have already signed 18-year-old Marc Guiu from Barcelona, who is expected to join the first-team squad. However, they are still seeking another top-class striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson, who scored 14 Premier League goals last season.

Osimhen has expressed his desire to leave Napoli and join a new club. While there is significant interest from several Arab clubs, the former Lille player prefers to stay in Europe. He has made it clear that he wants to play in the Premier League, which he considers the best league in the world.