Geopolitics

White House Denies U.S. Involvement in Bolivia Coup Attempt

Date:

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) – The White House asserted on Wednesday that the United States had no role in the recent failed coup attempt in Bolivia, emphasizing its condemnation of the deployment of army units within the country.

In a press briefing, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre stated, “The U.S. had no involvement in that,” addressing reporters. The coup attempt was reportedly led by Bolivia’s former top military commander, Juan Jose Zuniga, who alleged that President Luis Arce had urged him to take actions to bolster his popularity. President Arce has denied any participation in the incident, and Zuniga has been subsequently arrested.

