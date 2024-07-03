Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

WAEC: Borno pays N507m registration fees for 20,075 indigent students

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Borno government has released N507 million to cover the cost of external examination registration fees for 25,075 indigent students in the state.

Lawan Wakilbe, the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, stated this during the disbursement exercise on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

He said the fund would cover the cost of registration fees for students writing the 2024 West Africa School Certificate Examination (WAEC).

According to him, the state government is subsidising the examination fees by 75 per cent aimed at creating a level playing field in the school system.

“Students in both public and private schools can now access their results simultaneously.

“Borno state government expressed sincere gratitude to the Council. We are deeply grateful for supporting the state’s resettlement efforts.

“Extending WASSCE examination to almost all parts of the state has significantly alleviated the challenges faced by our students.” he said.

While commending school principals for adhering to the examination ethics and quota system, Wakilbe warned against sharp practices during the exams registration exercise.

“While we support genuine ex-students with school records to retake examinations, we oppose to the practice of registering external candidates without proper records.

“This illegal activity leads to issues with students verification records, indiscipline and malpractices in public schools, placing a heavy financial burden on the government.

“Any principal of a public school whose examination centre is derecognised due to malpractice will be removed from his position.

“The ministry will submit a list of accredited private schools for consideration in the 2025 WASSCE,” he said.

Also speaking, Zakari Abdullahi, the WAEC Zonal Coordinator in the state, said the council would ensure prompt release of the examination results.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
CP orders trial of 4 officers for unprofessional conduct
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

CP orders trial of 4 officers for unprofessional conduct

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Lagos State...

Kaduna Electric Raises Tariffs on Band A Feeders to N209.5/kWh

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
KADUNA, July 3 - Kaduna Electric has announced a...

Nigerian Government Approves Eni’s Divestment of NAOC to Oando PLC

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
ABUJA, July 3 - The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory...

The data storage behind smart and safe cities 

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
July 3,2024. Whilst technological breakthroughs and the adoption of digital...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

CP orders trial of 4 officers for unprofessional conduct

Nigeria Police Force 0
July 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Lagos State...

Kaduna Electric Raises Tariffs on Band A Feeders to N209.5/kWh

Infrastructure 0
KADUNA, July 3 - Kaduna Electric has announced a...

Nigerian Government Approves Eni’s Divestment of NAOC to Oando PLC

News Analysis 0
ABUJA, July 3 - The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

CP orders trial of 4 officers for unprofessional conduct

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?