Uzodimma hands over digital Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport tollgate to FAAN

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has handed over an electronically-powered tollgate at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri to the authorities of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

He did on Monday where he said that the facility will enable the FAAN operatives provide quality service to Imo people who patronise the airport in particular, and their Nigerians counterparts, in general.

Preforming the brief, but important ceremony, the Governor said that “the facility was provided by the State Government to, not only beautify the airport and it’s ambience, but to enable traffic management into and out of the airport, and also as an encouragement to FAAN to be able to provide quality service to the people.”

He acknowledged that the road to the airport had earlier been commissioned by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in his last visit to Imo State when the digital facility was in the works.

“Now, I found it expedient to hand it over to FAAN on behalf of the President when the facility was ready for use,” Governor Uzodimma said.

The Governor thereafter inspected the facility to ascertain it’s optional functionality.

Earlier, the airport manager, Mrs Nkechi Ihekwuaba had welcomed the Governor and his entourage for finding time to formally hand over the facility to the agency.

She used the opportunity to thank Governor Uzodimma for “providing the beautiful structure that beautifies the airport,” and humbly requested him to “approve that FAAN goes ahead to start the use of the tollgate.”

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie and some members of the State’s expanded Executive Council joined the Governor in handing over the tollgate to FAAN officials.