Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Travellers Kidnapped on Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Express way Regains Freedom

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday said that four abducted travellers on the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode expressway on Sunday have regained freedom.

The Spokesman for the state command, SP Omolola Odutola disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Odutola said those rescued along Ogere axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by the anti-kidnapping team of the state police command included one Mr Ola, and three Indian nationals.

She said, “One Mr Ola, Pujan, and two other Indians names yet unknown have regained their freedom along Ogere inward Lagos Ibadan expressway. Efforts ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects”

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, on Monday had ordered the anti-kidnapping unit to launch a manhunt against the hoodlums who attacked and kidnapped the travellers.

The gunmen were said to have ambushed the travellers between Sagamu Area Command of the Nigeria Police and Ilisan township.

According to the Chairman of Ilisan Development Council, Wemmy Osude, said some other victims were taken into the bush by the hoodlums. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
LASG begins construction of interchange hubs at Mile 2 and Marina
Next article
Police Arrest Vigilante Commander with human skulls in Rivers
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

ASUU Tasks Federal Government on Lecturers’ Welfare

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

Police Arrest Vigilante Commander with human skulls in Rivers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of Rivers State Police Command...

LASG begins construction of interchange hubs at Mile 2 and Marina

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Government has begun...

Enhance Security, Agriculture to Reduce Hardship, Farmer Tasks FG

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A large-scale farmer, Alhaji Zayyanu Aliyu,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ASUU Tasks Federal Government on Lecturers’ Welfare

ASUU 0
July 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

Police Arrest Vigilante Commander with human skulls in Rivers

CrimeWatch 0
July 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of Rivers State Police Command...

LASG begins construction of interchange hubs at Mile 2 and Marina

Real Estate 0
July 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Government has begun...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

ASUU Tasks Federal Government on Lecturers’ Welfare

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?