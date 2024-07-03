Tensions Escalate as China Seizes Taiwanese Fishing Boat Near Kinmen Islands

TAIPEI, July 3 (Reuters) – Chinese officials boarded and seized a Taiwanese squid fishing boat near Taiwan-controlled waters close to the Kinmen islands late Tuesday, Taiwan’s coast guard reported, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.

China, which considers Taiwan a part of its territory, intensified its actions amid heightened pressure on Taipei following the inauguration of President Lai Ching-te in May, accused by Beijing of separatist tendencies.

The incident occurred during China’s no-fishing period, according to Taiwan’s coast guard, as two Chinese maritime administration vessels intercepted the Taiwanese boat and towed it to a Chinese port. The boat’s crew, including three Indonesian migrant workers, were on board at the time of seizure.

Taiwan swiftly dispatched coast guard ships to intervene, issuing warnings to China to release the vessel. However, Chinese authorities rebuffed Taiwan’s requests, asserting their enforcement actions were lawful under domestic regulations aimed at protecting marine resources.

Responding to the incident, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre stated on Wednesday that the United States was closely monitoring the situation.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration expressed concern over the politicization of the incident and urged China to handle it without escalating tensions further. The Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan announced plans to engage with Chinese authorities to seek clarification and prevent speculation.

This seizure is part of ongoing maritime disputes between Taiwan and China, with previous incidents resulting in detentions and fines for fishing violations. Both sides have heightened patrols and alerts in the region amid frequent encounters between their coast guard and maritime enforcement vessels.