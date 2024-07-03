Menu
Sheila Courage opens up about marriage crash with Israel DMW, says ‘I do not regret’

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of Davido’s logistics manager, Israel DMW, has stated that she doesn’t regret her marriage ending with him, saying it was bound to happen.

This was revealed in a video posted by her friend on her Instagram page.

In the video, when asked if she regrets the end of her marriage with Israel DMW, Sheila responded, ‘I do not regret it.’

When further questioned about her decision in light of everything that happened, she replied, ‘A lot has happened, so let’s start with that. I do not regret the journey I have taken because it was all bound to happen.’

She continued, ‘I strongly believe that God is in charge of everything that happens in our lives. Whether you see it as positive or negative, there’s a master planner behind everything.’

Sheila also mentioned experiencing moments of sadness.(www.naija247news.com).

