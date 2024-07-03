Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Putin and Xi to meet at SCO Summit to strengthen Russian-Chinese Unity Against Western Influence

By: By Naija247news

Date:

ASTANA, July 3 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the strategic importance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as a stabilizing force in global affairs during a summit held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The SCO, originally founded in 2001 by Russia, China, and Central Asian nations, has expanded to include India, Iran, and Pakistan, positioning itself as a counterweight to Western influence in the region. Both leaders hailed the SCO as a pillar of a multipolar world order and stressed that their cooperation aims at serving the interests of their respective peoples rather than forming blocs or alliances against others.

Putin underscored the flourishing bilateral relations between Russia and China, describing them as the strongest in history. He engaged in several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other regional leaders.

In contrast to previous expectations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted not to attend the summit, instead sending Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. This move comes ahead of Modi’s scheduled visit to Moscow later this month.

The summit also highlighted China’s pragmatic approach to economic cooperation, with Xi Jinping overseeing a ceremony with Kazakh leaders to mark progress on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, aimed at enhancing connectivity between Asia and Europe via Central Asia.

Belarus attended the SCO summit as a full member for the first time, while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also present, underscoring the SCO’s growing influence and international engagement.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tensions Escalate as China Seizes Taiwanese Fishing Boat Near Kinmen Islands
Next article
The data storage behind smart and safe cities 
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

The data storage behind smart and safe cities 

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
July 3,2024. Whilst technological breakthroughs and the adoption of digital...

Tensions Escalate as China Seizes Taiwanese Fishing Boat Near Kinmen Islands

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
TAIPEI, July 3 (Reuters) - Chinese officials boarded and...

French Poll Suggests National Rally May Fall Short of Majority in Parliamentary Run-Off

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Marine Le Pen’s National...

White House Denies U.S. Involvement in Bolivia Coup Attempt

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - The White House asserted...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

The data storage behind smart and safe cities 

Technology 0
July 3,2024. Whilst technological breakthroughs and the adoption of digital...

Tensions Escalate as China Seizes Taiwanese Fishing Boat Near Kinmen Islands

Geopolitics 0
TAIPEI, July 3 (Reuters) - Chinese officials boarded and...

French Poll Suggests National Rally May Fall Short of Majority in Parliamentary Run-Off

Geopolitics 0
PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Marine Le Pen’s National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

The data storage behind smart and safe cities 

Peter Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?