Putin and Xi to meet at SCO Summit to strengthen Russian-Chinese Unity Against Western Influence

ASTANA, July 3 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the strategic importance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as a stabilizing force in global affairs during a summit held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The SCO, originally founded in 2001 by Russia, China, and Central Asian nations, has expanded to include India, Iran, and Pakistan, positioning itself as a counterweight to Western influence in the region. Both leaders hailed the SCO as a pillar of a multipolar world order and stressed that their cooperation aims at serving the interests of their respective peoples rather than forming blocs or alliances against others.

Putin underscored the flourishing bilateral relations between Russia and China, describing them as the strongest in history. He engaged in several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other regional leaders.

In contrast to previous expectations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted not to attend the summit, instead sending Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. This move comes ahead of Modi’s scheduled visit to Moscow later this month.

The summit also highlighted China’s pragmatic approach to economic cooperation, with Xi Jinping overseeing a ceremony with Kazakh leaders to mark progress on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, aimed at enhancing connectivity between Asia and Europe via Central Asia.

Belarus attended the SCO summit as a full member for the first time, while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also present, underscoring the SCO’s growing influence and international engagement.