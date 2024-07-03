One Feared Dead, Seven Rescued In Mushin Building Collapse

July 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A child is feared to have died when a building collapsed at 10, Cameroon Street in Mushin, Lagos.

Seven other residents have reportedly been rescued by sympathisers from the rubbles.

A resident said the building collapsed on Wednesday morning, July 3, following heavy rainfall in Lagos.

She said the Lagos rescue team had yet to respond to emergency calls as of the time of filing this report.

A video shows residents gathered at the scene while some made efforts to dig through the rubbles for those trapped.(www.naija247news.com).