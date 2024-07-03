Ogun Police Arrest Two for Car Theft

July 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ogun State Police Command has recovered a black Nissan Pathfinder Jeep which had been converted into a pickup van by its owner from two suspected car thieves, Adebayo Abosede and Modupe Obadimu, in the Lafenwa area of the state.

A police source privy to the report of the stolen vehicle but who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak for the command, said the car was taken away from the compound of Lukman Otesile on Abiola Way in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Saturday.

Our correspondent learnt that Otesile had earlier been entrusted with the car with number plate SL 842 AAA by its owner.

The state police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed on Tuesday that the vehicle had been recovered and the suspects had been detained.

She added that the car was parked in front of Otesile’s house but went missing after he allowed the two strangers into his home.

Otesile reported that his elder sister had introduced Abosede and Obadimu as extended family members who were set to move in with him.

Following the car’s disappearance, Otesile reported the incident at the Kemta Police Division, expressing suspicion that the two new acquaintances might be involved.

Odutola said, “The police officers under the Kemta Police Division visited the scene where the car was stolen, took photographs, and investigated the case. The vehicle was recovered at the Brewery Area at Lafenwa in Abeokuta from a 23-year-old scrap dealer, Kalid Yau.(www.naija247news.com).