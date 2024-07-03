Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Stock Market Appreciates by 0.05%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index rose by 0.05% to close at 100,067.77 points from the previous close of 100,020.83 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.05% to close at N56.607 trillion from the previous close of N56.581 trillion, thereby gaining N26 billion.

An aggregate of 365.6 million units of shares were traded in 8,665 deals, valued at N8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 22 equities appreciated in their share prices against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Cornerstone Insurance led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N2.09 from the previous close of N1.90.

Jaiz Bank, WAPIC and FIDSON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.95%, 9.59% and 9.26% respectively.

Percentage Losers

RTBRISCOE led other price decliners as it shed 9.86% of its share price to close at N0.64 from the previous close of N0.71.

CUTIX and C & I Leasing among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 6.82% and 6.25% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Universal Insurance traded about 61.5 million units of its shares in 126 deals, valued at about N24 million.

AIICO Insurance traded about 31.7 million units of its shares in 175 deals, valued at N32.5 million.

UBA traded about 25.9 million units of its shares in 486 deals, valued at about N581.9 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
