Health news

NHIA, Stakeholders Announce New Tariff Increases For Healthcare Services

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Health Insurance Authority and stakeholders have agreed on a new medicine and services pricing structure.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on Wednesday by the acting Director of Media and Public Relations at the NHIA, Emmanuel Ononokpono.

The agreement was said to have been reached at a stakeholders’ engagement in Abuja.

The meeting settled for a 60 per cent increase in the capitation and a 40 per cent upward review in Fee-For-Service.

Capitation and Fee-For-Service are forms of payment made to healthcare providers for services rendered to beneficiaries under NHIA.

The new tariffs, which apply to current services offered under the NHIA, take immediate effect.

It was further agreed that the new price regime is without prejudice to the outcome of the ongoing actuarial studies commissioned by the authority.

The report of the actuarial studies is expected in September.

The meeting, which included representatives of the Association of Private Medical Practitioners, the Health Maintenance Organisations, the Guild of Medical Directors, and other key players in the health insurance ecosystem, endorsed a six-point communique with a range of resolutions.

For purposes of transparency and synergy, the forum will hold a quarterly meeting to align with developments in the sector.

In his keynote address, the Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Kelechi Ohiri said that access to affordable and quality healthcare by the enrollee remained a top priority of the authority, urging stakeholders to put the interest of Nigerians on top of all other considerations.

On the imperative of stakeholders’ cooperation, Dr Ohiri noted that all hands must be on deck to achieve the goal of universal health coverage, assuring that the authority will maintain a close and cordial relationship with all relevant stakeholders.

Ohiri said, “NHIA does not take its stakeholders for granted. We always appreciate their collaboration within the context of achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage. ”(www.naija247news.com).

