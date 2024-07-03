Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira trade at N1,515/$1 in the black market

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira in the black market, depreciated against the US Dollar on Tuesday by N5 to trade at N1,515/$1, in contrast to Monday’s closing value of N1,510/$1.

Also in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) segment of the FX market on Tuesday, Naira further depreciated against the United States Dollar by 0.03 per cent or 46 Kobo to settle at N1,509.45/$1 compared with the previous day’s rate of N1,508.99/$1.

It was observed that the supply of forex to the market broadly increased by 74.4 per cent or $91.00 million yesterday to $213.31 million from the $122.31 million achieved a day earlier.

The domestic currency weakened against the Pound Sterling in the spot market during the trading session by N55.48 to sell for N1,914.58/£1 compared with Monday’s closing value of N1,859.10/£1 and against the Euro, it lost N50.63 to quote at N1,624.42/€1 versus the preceding day’s N1,573.79/€1.(www.naija247news.com).



Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

