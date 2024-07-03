Menu
LASG begins construction of interchange hubs at Mile 2 and Marina

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government has begun constructing two interchange hubs at Mile 2 and Marina to integrate various modes of transportation and ensure seamless connectivity between rail, water, and road networks.

The groundbreaking ceremony for these hubs was conducted on Tuesday by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, along with officials from Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (LAMATA).

This announcement was shared in a statement posted on LAMATA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

“The construction of two interchange hubs at Mile 2 and Marina commenced today with the groundbreaking ceremony performed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi leading Agence Francaise De Developpment (AFD) and the the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (LAMATA) officials at the event.

“The interchange project aims to improve public transportation in Lagos by integrating different modes of transportation and providing seamless connectivity among rail, water and road transportation,” the statement read in part.

Speaking at the groundbreaking event, Mr. Osiyemi highlighted that the project will significantly benefit Lagos residents by reducing journey times and seamlessly integrating various transport modes.

He also noted that the construction of these two interchange hubs aligns with the T-pillar of the Lagos State T.H.E.M.E.S+ development agenda, which emphasizes traffic management and transportation within the state.

The statement also revealed that the project is funded through a credit from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) along with counterpart funds from the Lagos State Government.

AFD’s Country Director for Nigeria, Mr. Xavier Muron, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony, explained that AFD’s investment in key transportation projects, including the interchange hubs and the Quality Bus Corridors, aims to address the longstanding challenges of the first and last mile of transportation in the state.

Muron emphasized that these hubs will be a game changer for the Lagos transportation sector once completed, the statement further revealed.

“We can’t wait to see the impact of these hubs, which are set to be a game changer in the transportation sector of Lagos State,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

