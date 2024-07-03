KWASU sanctions students for inappropriate skit

July 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Management of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, said it has disabled the portal of a male student allegedly involved in a skit where he was seen making inappropriate contact with females.

The Acting Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, said in a statement on Wednesday that the disabling of the portal was a first-line punitive measure, pending the outcome of investigation by the Student Disciplinary Committee.

She added that the skits were not a reflection of the values of the institution, nor do they reflect the ethical orientation of the larger number of KWASU students.

“KWASU is an institution that prides itself as producing the total graduate, both in character and in learning, and has zero tolerance for any form of indiscipline.”

Aliyu stated that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jimoh Shaykh-Luqman gave the directive of disabling the concerned student’s portal as a first-line punitive measure pending the outcome of investigation by the Student Disciplinary Committee.

“We wish to reiterate that KWASU holds in high esteem the values of decency that all religions promote and will not condone any act that can joepardise this value,” she said. (www.naija247news.com).