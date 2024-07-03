Kaduna Electric Raises Tariffs on Band A Feeders to N209.5/kWh

KADUNA, July 3 – Kaduna Electric has announced a tariff increase for customers on Band A feeders, raising the rate from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kWh, effective July 1, 2024.

In an official statement, Kaduna Electric confirmed the tariff adjustment, disclosed by Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Head of Corporate Communications, to inform customers of the updated rate. The adjustment affects both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, addressed the tariff change, underscoring the cost-effectiveness of Band A tariffs compared to self-generated energy options in Nigeria. Adelabu noted that Band A feeders account for 40 percent of energy consumption within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Despite protests by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against discriminatory tariffs and calls for a reversal, Kaduna Electric clarified that rates for bands B, C, D, and E remain unchanged. The company assured affected customers of a minimum daily power supply of 20 to 24 hours amidst the tariff adjustment.