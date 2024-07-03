Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Kaduna Electric Raises Tariffs on Band A Feeders to N209.5/kWh

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

KADUNA, July 3 – Kaduna Electric has announced a tariff increase for customers on Band A feeders, raising the rate from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kWh, effective July 1, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In an official statement, Kaduna Electric confirmed the tariff adjustment, disclosed by Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Head of Corporate Communications, to inform customers of the updated rate. The adjustment affects both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, addressed the tariff change, underscoring the cost-effectiveness of Band A tariffs compared to self-generated energy options in Nigeria. Adelabu noted that Band A feeders account for 40 percent of energy consumption within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Despite protests by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against discriminatory tariffs and calls for a reversal, Kaduna Electric clarified that rates for bands B, C, D, and E remain unchanged. The company assured affected customers of a minimum daily power supply of 20 to 24 hours amidst the tariff adjustment.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Government Approves Eni’s Divestment of NAOC to Oando PLC
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Government Approves Eni’s Divestment of NAOC to Oando PLC

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
ABUJA, July 3 - The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory...

The data storage behind smart and safe cities 

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
July 3,2024. Whilst technological breakthroughs and the adoption of digital...

Putin and Xi to meet at SCO Summit to strengthen Russian-Chinese Unity Against Western Influence

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ASTANA, July 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin...

Tensions Escalate as China Seizes Taiwanese Fishing Boat Near Kinmen Islands

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
TAIPEI, July 3 (Reuters) - Chinese officials boarded and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Government Approves Eni’s Divestment of NAOC to Oando PLC

News Analysis 0
ABUJA, July 3 - The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory...

The data storage behind smart and safe cities 

Technology 0
July 3,2024. Whilst technological breakthroughs and the adoption of digital...

Putin and Xi to meet at SCO Summit to strengthen Russian-Chinese Unity Against Western Influence

Geopolitics 0
ASTANA, July 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Government Approves Eni’s Divestment of NAOC to Oando PLC

Joseph Adam - 0
× How can I help you?