French Poll Suggests National Rally May Fall Short of Majority in Parliamentary Run-Off

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) – Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) is projected to secure fewer than the 289 seats needed for a parliamentary majority in the upcoming run-off election, according to a Harris Interactive poll published on Wednesday. This development follows efforts by mainstream French parties to form a united front against the far-right movement.

The poll conducted for Challenges magazine indicates that the RN and its allies could secure between 190 to 220 seats, while the centre-right Republicans (LR) may win 30 to 50 seats. This outcome potentially precludes the formation of a far-right minority government supported by a faction of the LR parliamentary bloc.

“The withdrawals by other candidates represent a significant setback for the RN,” noted Challenges reporter Remi Clement in response to the poll findings.

The “republican front,” where over 200 candidates from diverse political backgrounds withdrew from the race to consolidate support against RN candidates in their respective constituencies, has been pivotal in shaping these electoral dynamics.

Before the withdrawals, initial projections suggested the RN was on track to secure between 250 to 300 seats. However, the recent poll results reflect a shift in this trajectory, suggesting a competitive run-off ahead.

Marine Le Pen expressed confidence in her party’s prospects, telling TF1 TV, “No, I am very confident. French people have a real desire for change.”

