Enhance Security, Agriculture to Reduce Hardship, Farmer Tasks FG

July 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A large-scale farmer, Alhaji Zayyanu Aliyu, has appealed to the Federal Government to enhance security and promote agriculture.

This, he said, would bolster the attainment of food security and reduce the hardship currently being faced by the masses.

Aliyu made the appeal in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He stated that the government can help alleviate hardship and improve the standard of living for Nigerians by improving economic opportunities and creating jobs.

He added that the provision of quality education and healthcare should be prioritised while addressing corruption and strengthening institutions and the rule of law.

Aliyu urged, “The government should develop infrastructure , provide good roads networks and steady power.

“There should be adequate potable water for the citizens; access to credit and financial services should be made important.

“There should be support for Small and Medium Enterprise (SME’s) and the empowerment of women and youth while promoting innovation and technology.”

The large-scale farmer lamented that climate change and environmental degradation were formidable issues affecting Nigerian farmers, urging government to take necessary measures in addressing them.(www.naija247news.com).