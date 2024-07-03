Menu
Nigeria Police Force

CP orders trial of 4 officers for unprofessional conduct

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Lagos State says four of its officers are currently undergoing orderly room trial for unprofessional conduct.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the trial in a statement on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said operatives of the command also arrested 27 civilians for allegedly assaulting police officers on lawful duty including a traditional ruler in Alausa axis of Lagos.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, ordered the immediate orderly room trial of the entire team of police officers seen in a viral video, assaulting a suspect said to have resisted an arrest.

Orderly room trial is the first investigation process a uniform personnel go through; whatever is the verdict will be enforced by the authority.

Hundeyin also said that the Alausa Police Division had on Monday, deployed its officers to Makinde Odewale Street, Oregun, Ikeja, after it received numerous complaints on the alleged ‘flagrant abuse of hard drugs’.

”The police officers, however, met stiff resistance leading to serious injury to one Inspector of police, who was stabbed in the head with a broken bottle.

”The resisted suspects also assaulted the Olu of Alausa and CDA Chairman. The injured Inspector has since been hospitalised,” he said.

Hundeyin also noted that a reinforcement team succeeded in arresting some suspects found with substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

He added that members of the reinforcement team, however, adopted unprofessional, unethical and uncouth methods,in their bid to ensure the arrest of the mastermind of the attack on the police officer, which were captured on video.

”CP Fayoade totally condemns the actions of the police officers as those actions are not in tandem with the values and professional ethics of the Nigeria Police.

”He equally condemns the actions of the youths in attacking police officers, warning that any person found culpable in this regard would definitely be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

The spokesperson noted that the arrested civilians were undergoing screening, adding that those found to be innocent would be set free.

He assured of the command’s commitment to continually carry out its mandates of maintenance of law and order, prevention and detection of crime, apprehension and prosecution of criminals among others.(www.naija247news.com).

