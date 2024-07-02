“You Are Visionless” – BBN, Ka3na Blasts VeryDarkman

July 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ex-reality star, Ka3na has told VeryDarkMan how visionless he is

She said this via her Instagram story, stating the critic is very visionless with his multiple arrests and countless lawsuits.

Recall VDM has faced multiple arrests due to allegations of cyberbullying and defamation and has cases in court too.

She warned him that his numerous arrests and laswsuits might be a hindrance in the future to him.

Warning him, she wrote;

“@verydarkblackman my dear, you need to actually know what you are doing on social media. Only a visionless person would repeatedly let himself be registered in the Nigerian police negatively with countless lawsuits. You would understand the impact of this when you decide to relocate abroad or seek quality employment. No country will admit a countless offender of law from his own country. Hope you know all these arrests are being registered in the Nigerian police database and Google. Please be cautious.”(www.naija247news.com).