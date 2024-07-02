Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

“You Are Visionless” – BBN, Ka3na Blasts VeryDarkman

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ex-reality star, Ka3na has told VeryDarkMan how visionless he is

She said this via her Instagram story, stating the critic is very visionless with his multiple arrests and countless lawsuits.

Recall VDM has faced multiple arrests due to allegations of cyberbullying and defamation and has cases in court too.

She warned him that his numerous arrests and laswsuits might be a hindrance in the future to him.

Warning him, she wrote;

“@verydarkblackman my dear, you need to actually know what you are doing on social media. Only a visionless person would repeatedly let himself be registered in the Nigerian police negatively with countless lawsuits. You would understand the impact of this when you decide to relocate abroad or seek quality employment. No country will admit a countless offender of law from his own country. Hope you know all these arrests are being registered in the Nigerian police database and Google. Please be cautious.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Human trafficking: NIS rescues, hands over victims to NAPTIP
Next article
Enugu police declare eight persons wanted over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, others
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tunde Ednut cannot enter Nigeria – Blessing CEO

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Self-styled relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka...

‘Satan controls entertainment industry’ – Actor Patrick Doyle

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Patrick Doyle has...

‘I was gone for 20 days’ – Jamie Foxx finally breaks silence

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actor/singer, Jamie Foxx has finally...

Enugu police declare eight persons wanted over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, others

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Enugu State Police Command has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tunde Ednut cannot enter Nigeria – Blessing CEO

Lifestyle News 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Self-styled relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka...

‘Satan controls entertainment industry’ – Actor Patrick Doyle

Lifestyle News 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Patrick Doyle has...

‘I was gone for 20 days’ – Jamie Foxx finally breaks silence

Lifestyle News 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actor/singer, Jamie Foxx has finally...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tunde Ednut cannot enter Nigeria – Blessing CEO

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?